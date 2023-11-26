The No. 15 Texas Longhorns (4-1) go up against the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on Longhorn Network.

Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
  • Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
  • TV: LHN

Texas Stats Insights

  • The Longhorns are shooting 50.5% from the field this season, 11.9 percentage points higher than the 38.6% the Cowboys allow to opponents.
  • Texas has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 38.6% from the field.
  • The Cowboys are the 199th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Longhorns sit at 205th.
  • The Longhorns score 81.2 points per game, 14.8 more points than the 66.4 the Cowboys allow.
  • Texas is 4-1 when scoring more than 66.4 points.

Texas Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Texas scored 84.8 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 69.4 points per game in road games, a difference of 15.4 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Longhorns were better at home last year, ceding 67.4 points per game, compared to 72 away from home.
  • Texas averaged 8.1 treys per game with a 36.2% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 1.8 more threes and 4.4% points better than it averaged away from home (6.3 threes per game, 31.8% three-point percentage).

Texas Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/15/2023 Rice W 80-64 Moody Center
11/19/2023 Louisville W 81-80 Madison Square Garden
11/20/2023 UConn L 81-71 Madison Square Garden
11/26/2023 Wyoming - Moody Center
11/30/2023 Texas State - Moody Center
12/6/2023 @ Marquette - Fiserv Forum

