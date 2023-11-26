Texas vs. Wyoming: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 26
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 11:26 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The Texas Longhorns (4-1) battle the Wyoming Cowboys (4-1) at 3:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. The matchup airs on LHN.
In this article, you will take a look at odds and spreads for the Texas vs. Wyoming matchup across multiple sportsbooks.
Texas vs. Wyoming Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 3:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Center in Austin, Texas
- How to Watch on TV: Longhorn Network
Texas vs. Wyoming Odds, Spread, Over/Under
See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Texas Moneyline
|Wyoming Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Texas (-15.5)
|144.5
|-2000
|+1000
|FanDuel
|Texas (-15.5)
|144.5
|-2000
|+980
Texas vs. Wyoming Betting Trends
- Texas has won just one game against the spread this season.
- A total of three out of the Longhorns' five games this season have hit the over.
- Wyoming has covered twice in four matchups with a spread this season.
- So far this season, just one of the Cowboys games has hit the over.
Texas Futures Odds
- Odds to win the national championship: +3000
- In terms of its odds to win the national championship (+3000), Texas is 15th-best in the country. It is far below that, 91st, according to computer rankings.
- With odds of +3000, Texas has been given a 3.2% chance of winning the national championship.
