The UTEP Miners (3-3) will try to turn around a three-game losing skid when hosting the North Alabama Lions (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Don Haskins Center. This game is at 4:00 PM ET.

UTEP Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 4:00 PM ET
  • Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

UTEP vs. North Alabama Scoring Comparison

  • The Lions score only 1.9 more points per game (69.2) than the Miners give up to opponents (67.3).
  • When it scores more than 67.3 points, North Alabama is 2-1.
  • UTEP is 3-1 when it gives up fewer than 69.2 points.
  • The Miners put up 5.7 fewer points per game (64.5) than the Lions give up (70.2).
  • When UTEP puts up more than 70.2 points, it is 1-1.
  • When North Alabama gives up fewer than 64.5 points, it is 2-0.
  • The Miners are making 37.8% of their shots from the field, 7.1% lower than the Lions allow to opponents (44.9%).
  • The Lions shoot 39.3% from the field, just 3.6 lower than the Miners concede.

UTEP Leaders

  • Jane Asinde: 18.4 PTS, 10.8 REB, 1.4 STL, 42.3 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Erin Wilson: 11.3 PTS, 8.7 REB, 1.3 STL, 42.6 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)
  • Delma Zita: 6.4 PTS, 5.4 AST, 2.4 STL, 41.2 FG%
  • Mahri Petree: 6.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 32.6 FG%, 30.8 3PT% (4-for-13)
  • Adhel Tac: 6.2 PTS, 33.3 FG%

UTEP Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 @ Cal Baptist L 90-87 CBU Events Center
11/22/2023 Lamar L 56-44 McArthur Center
11/23/2023 TCU L 85-56 McArthur Center
11/26/2023 North Alabama - Don Haskins Center
11/30/2023 Colorado State - Don Haskins Center
12/3/2023 @ UTSA - UTSA Convocation Center

