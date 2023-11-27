Monday's game between the TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) and the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) at Schollmaier Arena should be a one-sided matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 93-67 and heavily favors TCU to come out on top. Game time is at 8:00 PM ET on November 27.

The matchup has no set line.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Houston Christian vs. TCU Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Fort Worth, Texas

Fort Worth, Texas Venue: Schollmaier Arena

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Houston Christian vs. TCU Score Prediction

Prediction: TCU 93, Houston Christian 67

Spread & Total Prediction for Houston Christian vs. TCU

Computer Predicted Spread: TCU (-26.2)

TCU (-26.2) Computer Predicted Total: 160.2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Houston Christian Performance Insights

Houston Christian's defensive performance was -2-worst in the country last year with 83.1 points allowed per game, but offensively it was more effective, putting up 77.6 points per game (43rd-ranked in college basketball).

The Huskies grabbed 31.3 rebounds per game (210th-ranked in college basketball). They gave up 31.9 rebounds per contest (231st-ranked).

Houston Christian ranked 56th in college basketball with 14.8 assists per contest.

The Huskies averaged 15.0 turnovers per game (ninth-worst in college basketball), and forced 12.1 turnovers per game (159th-ranked).

The Huskies made 8.3 treys per game (74th-ranked in college basketball). They owned a 36.5% shooting percentage (56th-ranked) from three-point land.

Houston Christian, who ranked 230th in college basketball with 7.6 treys conceded per game, allowed a 36.7% shooting percentage from downtown, which was 22nd-worst in the country.

Of the shots attempted by Houston Christian last season, 61% of them were two-pointers (68.9% of the team's made baskets) and 39% were threes (31.1%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.