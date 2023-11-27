Monday's game between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) and Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) squaring off at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 66-58 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Incarnate Word, who is listed as the favorite by our model. The game will start at 6:30 PM ET on November 27.

The Cardinals won their most recent outing 67-57 against UT Rio Grande Valley on Sunday.

Incarnate Word vs. Prairie View A&M Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Incarnate Word vs. Prairie View A&M Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 66, Prairie View A&M 58

Incarnate Word Performance Insights (2022-23)

The Cardinals averaged 58.7 points per game last season (300th in college basketball) while giving up 58.3 per contest (39th in college basketball). They had a +11 scoring differential overall.

In 2022-23, Incarnate Word scored 59.9 points per game in Southland play, and 58.7 overall.

At home, the Cardinals averaged 62.9 points per game last season. Away, they scored 53.5.

Incarnate Word gave up 55.6 points per game at home last season, and 60.9 away.

