Men's 2023 Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Preview: How to Watch, Odds
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:50 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
As part of today's round robin (four matches), No. 36-ranked Arthur Fils and No. 115 Luca Nardi will be going head-to-head at King Abdullah Sports City in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Info
- Tournament: Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023
- Round: Round Robin
- Date: November 28
- TV:
- Venue: King Abdullah Sports City
- Location: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia
- Court Surface: Hard
Next Gen ATP Finals Men Singles 2023 Favorites
|Name
|Odds to Win
|Odds Rank
|Arthur Fils
|+225
|1st
|Dominic Stephan Stricker
|+350
|2nd
|Alex Michelsen
|+600
|3rd
|Luca van Assche
|+650
|4th
|Hamad Medjedovic
|+700
|5th
|Luca Nardi
|+750
|6th
|Flavio Cobolli
|+900
|7th
|Abedallah Shelbayh
|+1000
|8th
Today's Matches Info
|Match
|Round
|Match Time
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Arthur Fils vs. Luca Nardi
|Round Robin
|7:00 AM ET
|Fils (-350)
|Nardi (+250)
|Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Flavio Cobolli
|Round Robin
|8:20 AM ET
|Stricker (-300)
|Cobolli (+225)
|Luca van Assche vs. Abedallah Shelbayh
|Round Robin
|12:00 PM ET
|van Assche (-225)
|Shelbayh (+175)
|Alex Michelsen vs. Hamad Medjedovic
|Round Robin
|1:20 PM ET
|Michelsen (-130)
|Medjedovic (+100)
