Monday's contest between the Incarnate Word Cardinals (2-2) and the Prairie View A&M Panthers (3-2) at William J. Nicks Building has a projected final score of 66-58 based on our computer prediction, with Incarnate Word coming out on top. Tipoff is at 6:30 PM ET on November 27.

The Panthers are coming off of an 81-43 loss to Washington State in their most recent game on Sunday.

Prairie View A&M vs. Incarnate Word Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: William J. Nicks Building in Prairie View, Texas

Prairie View A&M vs. Incarnate Word Score Prediction

Prediction: Incarnate Word 66, Prairie View A&M 58

Other SWAC Predictions

Prairie View A&M Schedule Analysis

Prairie View A&M 2023-24 Best Wins

85-70 on the road over McNeese (No. 349) on November 12

Prairie View A&M Leaders

Ryann Pane: 15.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12)

15.0 PTS, 1.6 STL, 46.6 FG%, 50.0 3PT% (6-for-12) Gerlyn Smith: 9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG%

9.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 1.2 BLK, 56.4 FG% Jessica Soders: 4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14)

4.6 PTS, 1.8 STL, 29.6 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (4-for-14) Amauri Williams: 6.0 PTS, 50.0 FG%

6.0 PTS, 50.0 FG% Desiree Lewis: 5.8 PTS, 47.4 FG%

Prairie View A&M Performance Insights

The Panthers have a +49 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.8 points per game. They're putting up 75.4 points per game to rank 76th in college basketball and are giving up 65.6 per contest to rank 212th in college basketball.

