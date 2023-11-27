The TCU Horned Frogs (5-0) will be looking to extend a five-game home winning streak when taking on the Houston Christian Huskies (0-4) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Schollmaier Arena. It airs at 8:00 PM ET on ESPN+.

TCU vs. Houston Christian Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

TCU Stats Insights

The Horned Frogs make 52.8% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.7 percentage points higher than the Huskies have allowed to their opponents (48.1%).

TCU has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 48.1% from the field.

The Horned Frogs are the 35th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Huskies rank 313th.

The 91.4 points per game the Horned Frogs record are the same as the Huskies give up.

TCU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

TCU averaged 77.9 points per game at home last season. In away games, it averaged 72.4 points per contest.

The Horned Frogs surrendered 63.5 points per game last year when playing at home, which was 12.8 fewer points than they allowed away from home (76.3).

When playing at home, TCU drained 0.4 more threes per game (5.4) than on the road (5.0). It also sported a better three-point percentage at home (30.2%) compared to in road games (28.5%).

TCU Upcoming Schedule