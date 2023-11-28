Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Archer County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:34 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action taking place in Archer County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Archer County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Archer City High School at Midway High School - Henrietta
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Henrietta, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Windthorst High School at Jacksboro High School
- Game Time: 8:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Jacksboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
