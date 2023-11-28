The Baylor Bears (4-0) will meet the Nicholls State Colonels (1-1) at 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on ESPN+.

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Game Information

Baylor Top Players (2022-23)

Adam Flagler: 15.6 PTS, 2.4 REB, 4.6 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.1 BLK

Nicholls State Top Players (2022-23)

Caleb Huffman: 16.5 PTS, 5.1 REB, 1.5 AST, 2.1 STL, 0.2 BLK

Baylor vs. Nicholls State Stat Comparison (2022-23)

Baylor Rank Baylor AVG Nicholls State AVG Nicholls State Rank 55th 77.0 Points Scored 75.6 82nd 184th 70.3 Points Allowed 72.7 259th 283rd 29.9 Rebounds 30.8 241st 83rd 9.6 Off. Rebounds 9.4 96th 18th 9.5 3pt Made 7.7 134th 95th 14.2 Assists 13.9 109th 175th 11.8 Turnovers 13.1 294th

