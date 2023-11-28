Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Brazos County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Searching for how to stream high school basketball games in Brazos County, Texas today? We've got what you need.
Brazos County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Allen Academy
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Bryan, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Bastrop High School at College Station High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: College Station, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
