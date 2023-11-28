Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Camp County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Camp County, Texas today, and information on how to stream these games is available right here.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Camp County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Pittsburg High School at Winnsboro High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Winnsboro, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.