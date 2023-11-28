Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Comal County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
If you reside in Comal County, Texas and try to stay in the loop regarding all of the local high school basketball action, you've come to the right place. Below, we provide all the details you need for how to watch the games today.
Comal County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Wagner High School at New Braunfels High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: New Braunfels, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
