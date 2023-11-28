Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Fannin County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Mark your calendars for the high school basketball action happening in Fannin County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Fannin County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Savoy High School at Trenton High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Trenton, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fannindel High School at Cumby High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Cumby, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
