Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Goliad County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:35 AM CST|Updated: 42 minutes ago
We have high school basketball competition in Goliad County, Texas today, and the inside scoop on how to watch these matchups is available below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Goliad County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Industrial High School at Goliad High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Goliad, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.