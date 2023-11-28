Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Jefferson County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:34 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
High school basketball action in Jefferson County, Texas is on the schedule today, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're searching for how to stream them.
Jefferson County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Legacy Christian Academy - Beaumont
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Beaumont, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Hamshire Fannett High School at Barbers Hill High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Mont Belvieu, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
