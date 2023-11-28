How to Watch Marquette vs. Southern on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Southern Jaguars (1-5) will be attempting to break a four-game losing skid when hitting the road against the No. 3 Marquette Golden Eagles (5-1) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Fiserv Forum. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Marquette vs. Southern Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wisconsin
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Top 25 Games
Marquette Stats Insights
- This season, the Golden Eagles have a 48.9% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.2% lower than the 53.1% of shots the Jaguars' opponents have knocked down.
- The Golden Eagles are the 275th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Jaguars sit at 359th.
- The Golden Eagles record 79.5 points per game, 7.7 fewer points than the 87.2 the Jaguars give up.
- Marquette is 2-0 when scoring more than 87.2 points.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Southern Stats Insights
- Southern has compiled a 1-2 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 41.3% from the field.
- The Jaguars are the 359th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Eagles sit at 296th.
- The Jaguars put up just 2.2 more points per game (69.7) than the Golden Eagles allow their opponents to score (67.5).
- Southern has a 1-1 record when allowing fewer than 79.5 points.
Marquette Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Marquette averaged 83.3 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 79.7 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.6 points per contest.
- The Golden Eagles gave up 71.1 points per game at home last season, compared to 73.7 in road games.
- In terms of three-point shooting, Marquette fared better in home games last year, making 8.9 three-pointers per game with a 36% three-point percentage, compared to 8.8 threes per game and a 34.8% three-point percentage on the road.
Southern Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- In 2022-23, Southern scored 17.1 more points per game at home (82.5) than away (65.4).
- In 2022-23, the Jaguars gave up 6.7 fewer points per game at home (66.9) than away (73.6).
- At home, Southern drained 9.1 treys per game last season, 2.4 more than it averaged on the road (6.7). Southern's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (30.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Marquette Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|UCLA
|W 71-69
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/21/2023
|Kansas
|W 73-59
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/22/2023
|Purdue
|L 78-75
|SimpliFi Arena at Stan Sheriff Center
|11/28/2023
|Southern
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/2/2023
|@ Wisconsin
|-
|Kohl Center
|12/6/2023
|Texas
|-
|Fiserv Forum
Southern Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/17/2023
|@ Western Illinois
|L 88-80
|Western Hall
|11/19/2023
|@ Illinois
|L 88-60
|State Farm Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Valparaiso
|L 71-59
|Athletics-Recreation Center
|11/28/2023
|@ Marquette
|-
|Fiserv Forum
|12/3/2023
|@ Mississippi State
|-
|Humphrey Coliseum
|12/9/2023
|SE Louisiana
|-
|F. G. Clark Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.