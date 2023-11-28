The Dallas Stars, Matt Duchene included, will play the Winnipeg Jets on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. Prop bets for Duchene are available, and we have information to help you make good calls.

Matt Duchene vs. Jets Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSWX

Watch this game on ESPN+ Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -105)

0.5 points (Over odds: -105) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Duchene Season Stats Insights

In 18 games this season, Duchene has a plus-minus of +5, while averaging 15:51 on the ice per game.

In six of 18 games this year, Duchene has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Duchene has a point in 12 games this season (out of 18), including multiple points three times.

Duchene has an assist in nine of 18 games this year, with multiple assists in one of them.

Duchene's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 51.2% that he hits the over.

There is a 36.4% chance of Duchene having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Duchene Stats vs. the Jets

The Jets have conceded 58 goals in total (2.9 per game), the 10th-fewest allowed in the NHL.

The team's +13 goal differential ranks eighth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Winnipeg 18 Games 5 16 Points 2 6 Goals 1 10 Assists 1

