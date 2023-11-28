The No. 1 Purdue Boilermakers (6-0) are heavily favored (-31.5) to continue a six-game win streak when they host the Texas Southern Tigers (0-6) at 8:30 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Mackey Arena. The game airs on Big Ten Network. The point total for the matchup is set at 136.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 8:30 PM ET

8:30 PM ET TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Where: West Lafayette, Indiana

West Lafayette, Indiana Venue: Mackey Arena

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Purdue -31.5 136.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Tigers Betting Records & Stats

Texas Southern and its opponents have combined to score more than 136.5 points twice this season.

Texas Southern has had an average of 127.5 points scored in its games so far this season, 9.0 points fewer than this game's over/under.

Texas Southern has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.

Texas Southern (3-3-0 ATS) has covered the spread 66.7% of the time, 16.7% less often than Purdue (4-2-0) this season.

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Over/Under Stats

Games Over 136.5 % of Games Over 136.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Purdue 5 83.3% 81.7 135.7 63 136.5 143.8 Texas Southern 2 33.3% 54 135.7 73.5 136.5 142.2

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Texas Southern Insights & Trends

The Tigers score nine fewer points per game (54) than the Boilermakers allow (63).

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 31.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Purdue 4-2-0 0-0 4-2-0 Texas Southern 3-3-0 0-0 1-5-0

Texas Southern vs. Purdue Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Purdue Texas Southern 14-2 Home Record 7-6 8-3 Away Record 3-13 6-8-0 Home ATS Record 2-9-0 4-7-0 Away ATS Record 5-10-0 76.3 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 75.4 67.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 64.5 7-7-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-4-0 5-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-9-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.