Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Upshur County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:33 AM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Be sure to catch the high school basketball games taking place in Upshur County, Texas today. Details on how to watch all of the action can be found below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Upshur County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Union Hill High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Gilmer, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Harmony High School at Carlisle High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 28
- Location: Henderson, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.