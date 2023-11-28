Best Women’s College Basketball Games Today: Times & Where to Watch - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:30 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Tuesday's college basketball schedule has several top-tier games, including the matchup between the Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks and the Bucknell Bison.
How to Watch Today's Top Women's College Basketball Games
Hofstra Pride vs. Army Black Knights
- Game Time: 5:00 PM ET
- Venue: Christl Arena
- Location: West Point, New York
How to Watch Hofstra vs. Army
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Joseph's (PA) Hawks vs. Bucknell Bison
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Sojka Pavilion
- Location: Lewisburg, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Saint Joseph's (PA) vs. Bucknell
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Drexel Dragons vs. Lehigh Mountain Hawks
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: Stabler Arena
- Location: Bethlehem, Pennsylvania
How to Watch Drexel vs. Lehigh
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions vs. Arkansas State Red Wolves
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET
- Venue: First National Bank Arena
- Location: Jonesboro, Arkansas
How to Watch UAPB vs. Arkansas State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Elon Phoenix vs. Old Dominion Monarchs
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Venue: Chartway Arena
- Location: Norfolk, Virginia
How to Watch Elon vs. Old Dominion
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Martin Skyhawks vs. Murray State Racers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: CFSB Center
- Location: Murray, Kentucky
How to Watch UT Martin vs. Murray State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SE Louisiana Lions vs. Wichita State Shockers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Charles Koch Arena
- Location: Wichita, Kansas
How to Watch SE Louisiana vs. Wichita State
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Saint Peter's Peacocks vs. Fordham Rams
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: Rose Hill Gymnasium
- Location: Bronx, New York
How to Watch Saint Peter's vs. Fordham
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Merrimack Warriors vs. Siena Saints
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: MVP Arena
- Location: Albany, New York
How to Watch Merrimack vs. Siena
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Marist Red Foxes vs. Yale Bulldogs
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Venue: John J. Lee Amphitheater
- Location: New Haven, Connecticut
How to Watch Marist vs. Yale
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
