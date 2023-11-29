Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Wednesday's contest features the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-2) and the UT Arlington Mavericks (1-5) clashing at Teague Center in what is expected to be a close matchup, with a projected 71-69 victory for Abilene Christian according to our computer prediction. Game time is at 7:00 PM ET on November 29.
The Wildcats came out on top in their last outing 87-62 against Navy on Sunday.
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Teague Center in Abilene, Texas
Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Score Prediction
- Prediction: Abilene Christian 71, UT Arlington 69
Abilene Christian Schedule Analysis
Abilene Christian 2023-24 Best Wins
- 87-62 on the road over Navy (No. 334) on November 26
Abilene Christian Leaders
- Bella Earle: 10.2 PTS, 7.4 REB, 1.2 STL, 36.7 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Payton Hull: 14.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 51.1 FG%, 48.4 3PT% (15-for-31)
- Aspen Thornton: 12.2 PTS, 2.0 STL, 40.8 FG%, 52.0 3PT% (13-for-25)
- Addison Martin: 10.8 PTS, 7.3 REB, 41.3 FG%
- Emma Troxell: 5.6 PTS, 39.3 FG%
Abilene Christian Performance Insights
- The Wildcats have a +40 scoring differential, topping opponents by 8.0 points per game. They're putting up 68.6 points per game to rank 154th in college basketball and are allowing 60.6 per contest to rank 131st in college basketball.
