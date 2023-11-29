The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are at home in WAC action against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET. The Mavericks are 2.5-point favorites in the game. The matchup has an over/under of 143.5.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Odds & Info

Favorite Spread Over/Under UT Arlington -2.5 143.5

Wildcats Betting Records & Stats

Abilene Christian has played four games this season that ended with a combined score higher than 143.5 points.

The average total for Abilene Christian's games this season is 138.7 points, 4.8 fewer points than this game's over/under.

So far this season, Abilene Christian has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread.

Abilene Christian has been chosen as underdogs in five games this year and has walked away with the win three times (60%) in those games.

The Wildcats have a record of 1-1 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +130 on the moneyline.

Abilene Christian has an implied victory probability of 43.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Over/Under Stats

Games Over 143.5 % of Games Over 143.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total UT Arlington 4 80% 75.7 143.5 76.7 147.5 145.5 Abilene Christian 4 66.7% 67.8 143.5 70.8 147.5 140.5

Additional Abilene Christian Insights & Trends

The Mavericks had six wins in 16 games against the spread last season in WAC play.

The Wildcats put up 8.9 fewer points per game (67.8) than the Mavericks give up (76.7).

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 2.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) UT Arlington 3-2-0 1-1 4-1-0 Abilene Christian 3-3-0 3-2 4-2-0

Abilene Christian vs. UT Arlington Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

UT Arlington Abilene Christian 6-8 Home Record 9-5 4-9 Away Record 4-8 4-7-0 Home ATS Record 5-5-0 7-4-0 Away ATS Record 3-8-0 72.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 81.3 61.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 71.5 8-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-4-0 6-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

