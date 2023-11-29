Who Will Score a Goal in the NHL Today? - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:10 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
The NHL has 10 games on its Tuesday slate -- continue reading for anytime goal-scorer odds from across the league.
Get tickets for any NHL game this season at Ticketmaster!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Watch NHL action all season long on Fubo, ESPN+ and Max!
Today's Top Anytime Goal Odds
Auston Matthews (Maple Leafs) +105 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Matthews' stats: 14 goals in 19 games
William Nylander (Maple Leafs) +110 to score
Maple Leafs vs. Panthers
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Nylander's stats: 12 goals in 19 games
Kirill Kaprizov (Wild) +110 to score
Wild vs. Blues
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Kaprizov's stats: 6 goals in 19 games
Nikita Kucherov (Lightning) +115 to score
Lightning vs. Coyotes
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Kucherov's stats: 15 goals in 21 games
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Elias Pettersson (Canucks) +120 to score
Canucks vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Pettersson's stats: 8 goals in 22 games
Connor McDavid (Oilers) +120 to score
Oilers vs. Golden Knights
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- McDavid's stats: 7 goals in 18 games
Leon Draisaitl (Oilers) +125 to score
Oilers vs. Golden Knights
- Game Time: 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Draisaitl's stats: 9 goals in 20 games
Brock Boeser (Canucks) +125 to score
Canucks vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Boeser's stats: 15 goals in 22 games
J.T. Miller (Canucks) +130 to score
Canucks vs. Ducks
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Miller's stats: 13 goals in 22 games
Filip Forsberg (Predators) +135 to score
Predators vs. Penguins
- Game Time: 8:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28
- Forsberg's stats: 11 goals in 20 games
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.