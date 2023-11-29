The Prairie View A&M Panthers (4-2) aim to build on a three-game winning streak when visiting the Tulane Green Wave (4-1) at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Devlin Fieldhouse. The game airs on ESPN+.

In this article, you can check out odds and spreads for the Tulane vs. Prairie View A&M matchup across multiple sportsbooks.

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana

Devlin Fieldhouse in New Orleans, Louisiana How to Watch on TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Tulane Moneyline Prairie View A&M Moneyline BetMGM Tulane (-14.5) 158.5 -1400 +825 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Tulane (-15.5) 158.5 -2200 +980 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Prairie View A&M vs. Tulane Betting Trends

Prairie View A&M has covered five times in five matchups with a spread this season.

The Panthers have won each of their three games this year when playing as at least 14.5-point underdogs.

Tulane has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.

So far this season, four out of the Green Wave's five games have gone over the point total.

Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.