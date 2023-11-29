The New York Rangers (15-4-1) are home favorites (-210 moneyline odds to win) against the Detroit Red Wings (11-6-3, +170 moneyline odds). The outing on Wednesday starts at 7:30 PM ET from Madison Square Garden on TNT and Max.

Rangers vs. Red Wings Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York

Live Stream: Watch this game on Max

Rangers vs. Red Wings Total and Moneyline

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Red Wings Betting Trends

In 10 games this season, New York and its opponent have combined for more than 6 goals.

In the 15 times this season the Rangers have been a moneyline favorite, they have gone 12-3 in those games.

The Red Wings have claimed an upset victory in nine, or 56.2%, of the 16 games they have played while the underdog this season.

When playing with moneyline odds of -210 or shorter, New York is 2-2 (winning 50.0% of the time).

Detroit's moneyline odds have been +170 or longer in two games this season, and it split 1-1.

Rangers Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Artemi Panarin 0.5 (-167) 1.5 (+140) 2.5 (-182) Alexis Lafreniere 0.5 (+240) 0.5 (+105) 1.5 (-200) Vincent Trocheck 0.5 (+125) 0.5 (-161) 2.5 (-105)

Red Wings Player Props

Name Assists Prop Points Prop Shots Prop Lucas Raymond 0.5 (+185) 0.5 (-115) 1.5 (-189) Moritz Seider 0.5 (+165) 0.5 (+135) - Alex DeBrincat 0.5 (+180) 0.5 (-133) 2.5 (-143)

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 7-2-1 7-3 6-3-1 6.1 3.6 2.7 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 7-2-1 3.6 2.7 7 26.9% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 5-5-0 6.4 3.4 2.8 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.4 2.8 7 14.6% Record as ML Favorite 4-1 Record as ML Underdog 3-2 Puck Line Covers 7 Puck Line Losses 3 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 3 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 5

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

