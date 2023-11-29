The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

The Bearkats' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (39.4%).

Sam Houston is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.

The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 99th.

The Bearkats' 75.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.2 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.

Sam Houston is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.

At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed away (64.2).

Sam Houston sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule