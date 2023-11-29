The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will look to continue a three-game winning stretch when visiting the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. This game is at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
  • Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona
  • TV: Pac-12 Networks
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other CUSA Games

Sam Houston Stats Insights

  • The Bearkats' 40.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 1.5 percentage points higher than the Sun Devils have given up to their opponents (39.4%).
  • Sam Houston is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 39.4% from the field.
  • The Sun Devils are the rebounding team in the country, the Bearkats rank 99th.
  • The Bearkats' 75.1 points per game are 7.9 more points than the 67.2 the Sun Devils allow to opponents.
  • Sam Houston is 3-2 when it scores more than 67.2 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Sam Houston Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • At home, Sam Houston scored 79.8 points per game last season. On the road, it scored 65.3.
  • At home, the Bearkats conceded 53.2 points per game, 11 fewer points than they allowed away (64.2).
  • Sam Houston sunk more 3-pointers at home (8.9 per game) than on the road (7.5) last season. It also had a higher 3-point percentage at home (39.5%) than away (35.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sam Houston Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 @ Troy W 88-86 Trojan Arena
11/22/2023 Grambling W 86-68 Trojan Arena
11/25/2023 Paul Quinn W 78-61 Bernard Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Arizona State - Desert Financial Arena
12/3/2023 Lamar - Bernard Johnson Coliseum
12/9/2023 @ Missouri State - Great Southern Bank Arena

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.