The Sam Houston Bearkats (4-3) will try to continue a three-game winning streak when hitting the road against the Arizona State Sun Devils (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Desert Financial Arena. It airs at 9:00 PM ET on Pac-12 Network.

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET Where: Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona

Desert Financial Arena in Tempe, Arizona How to Watch on TV: Pac-12 Network

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Favorite Total Arizona State Moneyline Sam Houston Moneyline BetMGM Arizona State (-6.5) 138.5 -250 +195 Bet on this game at BetMGM FanDuel Arizona State (-6.5) 138.5 -275 +220 Bet on this game at FanDuel

Sam Houston vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Sam Houston is 4-2-0 ATS this season.

The Bearkats have covered the spread once when an underdog by 6.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Arizona State has a record of just 1-4-0 against the spread this season.

Games featuring the Sun Devils have gone over the point total just once this season.

