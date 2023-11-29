The Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (4-2, 0-0 WAC) are welcoming in the Tarleton State Texans (4-2, 0-0 WAC) for a contest between WAC foes at William R. Johnson Coliseum, beginning at 7:30 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

SFA vs. Tarleton State Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas

William R. Johnson Coliseum in Huntsville, Texas TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA Stats Insights

The 'Jacks make 51.3% of their shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than the Texans have allowed to their opponents (43.4%).

SFA has a 4-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43.4% from the field.

The 'Jacks are the 293rd ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Texans rank 224th.

The 'Jacks put up 80.2 points per game, 16.5 more points than the 63.7 the Texans give up.

SFA is 4-0 when scoring more than 63.7 points.

SFA Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively SFA performed better in home games last season, scoring 78.4 points per game, compared to 76.3 per game when playing on the road.

Defensively the 'Jacks played better at home last season, allowing 64.1 points per game, compared to 78.6 on the road.

SFA drained 6.2 three-pointers per game with a 35.9% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 6.8% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (7.1, 42.7%).

SFA Upcoming Schedule