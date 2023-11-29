The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. This game is at 8:00 PM ET.

SFA Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

SFA vs. Tarleton State Scoring Comparison

  • The Ladyjacks score 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans give up to opponents (59).
  • SFA is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.
  • Tarleton State is 1-3 when it allows fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The Texans record 7.1 more points per game (71.5) than the Ladyjacks allow (64.4).
  • When SFA gives up fewer than 71.5 points, it is 3-0.
  • The Texans are making 45% of their shots from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede to opponents (36.1%).
  • The Ladyjacks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

SFA Leaders

  • Kurstyn Harden: 18.4 PTS, 8.8 REB, 1.2 STL, 62 FG%
  • Kyla Deck: 10.2 PTS, 4.2 STL, 34 FG%, 28.6 3PT% (6-for-21)
  • Destini Lombard: 10.2 PTS, 1.8 STL, 51.3 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)
  • Zoe Nelson: 7.6 PTS, 7.6 REB, 28.6 FG%, 13.3 3PT% (2-for-15)
  • Tyler McCliment-Call: 7.8 PTS, 1.2 STL, 33.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (8-for-24)

SFA Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/16/2023 North Texas L 78-55 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/22/2023 @ Texas Southern W 73-58 Health & PE Arena
11/25/2023 Rice W 67-56 William R. Johnson Coliseum
11/29/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/2/2023 Abilene Christian - William R. Johnson Coliseum
12/7/2023 Portland - William R. Johnson Coliseum

