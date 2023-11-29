How to Watch SMU vs. Dayton on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:17 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
The SMU Mustangs (5-2) hit the court against the Dayton Flyers (4-2) at 8:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 on ESPN+.
SMU vs. Dayton Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Moody Coliseum in Dallas, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
SMU Stats Insights
- The Mustangs are shooting 42.8% from the field this season, 1.3 percentage points lower than the 44.1% the Flyers allow to opponents.
- In games SMU shoots better than 44.1% from the field, it is 2-1 overall.
- The Mustangs are the 90th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Flyers sit at 330th.
- The Mustangs average 6.6 more points per game (73.9) than the Flyers give up (67.3).
- SMU is 5-0 when scoring more than 67.3 points.
SMU Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- SMU averaged 70.9 points per game in home games last year, compared to 68.1 points per game in away games, a difference of 2.8 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Mustangs allowed 70.8 points per game in home games. In away games, they allowed 83.1.
- In home games, SMU made 1.1 more threes per game (7.1) than in away games (6.0). It also had a better three-point percentage at home (33.3%) compared to on the road (28.0%).
SMU Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/20/2023
|West Virginia
|W 70-58
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/22/2023
|Wisconsin
|L 69-61
|Suncoast Credit Union Arena
|11/26/2023
|UL Monroe
|W 70-57
|Moody Coliseum
|11/29/2023
|Dayton
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/3/2023
|Texas A&M-Commerce
|-
|Moody Coliseum
|12/6/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
