Southland Women’s Basketball TV Schedule & Live Stream Links - Wednesday, November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 7:24 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Wednesday's college basketball slate includes two games featuring Southland teams in action. Among those contests is the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions squaring off against the Washington State Cougars.
Watch college women's basketball all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Southland Women's Basketball Games Today
|Date/Time
|TV
|New Orleans Privateers at South Alabama Jaguars
|8:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|ESPN+ (Live stream on ESPN+)
|Texas A&M-Commerce Lions at Washington State Cougars
|10:00 PM ET, Wednesday, November 29
|Pac-12 Network
Follow Southland games this season by signing up for ESPN+ and Fubo!
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.