Tarleton State vs. SFA November 29 Tickets & Start Time
Wednesday's WAC slate includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Tarleton State Texans (2-2, 0-0 WAC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.
If you're looking to go to this game in person, head to Ticketmaster to purchase your tickets!
Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Information
- Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
- Game Day: Wednesday, November 29
- Game Time: 7:30 PM ET
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+!
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Buy Tickets for Other Tarleton State Games
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)
- Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
SFA Top Players (2022-23)
- Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK
- AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK
- Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK
- Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Tarleton State vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|SFA Rank
|SFA AVG
|Tarleton State AVG
|Tarleton State Rank
|77th
|75.8
|Points Scored
|71.9
|175th
|174th
|70
|Points Allowed
|67.9
|112th
|201st
|31.4
|Rebounds
|27.9
|347th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|7.8
|246th
|288th
|6.3
|3pt Made
|4.8
|355th
|46th
|15.1
|Assists
|12.9
|186th
|342nd
|14.4
|Turnovers
|11.8
|175th
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.