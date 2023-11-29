Wednesday's WAC slate includes the Stephen F. Austin Lumberjacks (2-1, 0-0 WAC) versus the Tarleton State Texans (2-2, 0-0 WAC), at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN+.

Tarleton State vs. SFA Game Information

Tarleton State Top Players (2022-23)

Shamir Bogues: 9.5 PTS, 3.6 REB, 1.9 AST, 2 STL, 0.4 BLK

Freddy Hicks: 16.2 PTS, 6 REB, 2.3 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.5 BLK

Shakur Daniel: 7.8 PTS, 3.1 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.3 STL, 0.3 BLK

Jakorie Smith: 9.8 PTS, 4 REB, 1.6 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.2 BLK

Lue Williams: 10.7 PTS, 3.2 REB, 0.9 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK

SFA Top Players (2022-23)

Sadaidriene Hall: 13.1 PTS, 6.8 REB, 1.8 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.7 BLK

AJ Cajuste: 9.8 PTS, 2.6 REB, 4.3 AST, 1.5 STL, 0 BLK

Nigel Hawkins: 11.3 PTS, 3.8 REB, 1.4 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK

Latrell Jossell: 11.8 PTS, 1.7 REB, 2.5 AST, 1.3 STL, 0 BLK

Nana Antwi-Boasiako: 7.5 PTS, 4.9 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.6 STL, 1 BLK

Tarleton State vs. SFA Stat Comparison (2022-23)

SFA Rank SFA AVG Tarleton State AVG Tarleton State Rank 77th 75.8 Points Scored 71.9 175th 174th 70 Points Allowed 67.9 112th 201st 31.4 Rebounds 27.9 347th 109th 9.2 Off. Rebounds 7.8 246th 288th 6.3 3pt Made 4.8 355th 46th 15.1 Assists 12.9 186th 342nd 14.4 Turnovers 11.8 175th

