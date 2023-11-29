The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It will air at 8:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
  • Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

  • The Ladyjacks put up 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans allow (59).
  • SFA is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.
  • Tarleton State is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.
  • The 71.5 points per game the Texans score are 7.1 more points than the Ladyjacks allow (64.4).
  • SFA is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.
  • This season the Texans are shooting 45% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.
  • The Ladyjacks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

Tarleton State Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/10/2023 @ Texas Tech L 70-63 United Supermarkets Arena
11/12/2023 @ New Mexico L 64-55 The Pit
11/22/2023 Eastern Washington L 64-62 Wisdom Gym
11/29/2023 SFA - Wisdom Gym
12/2/2023 @ UT Rio Grande Valley - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/6/2023 @ Northwestern State - Prather Coliseum

