The Tarleton State Texans (1-3) will be looking to stop a three-game losing streak when hosting the Stephen F. Austin Ladyjacks (3-2) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Wisdom Gym. It will air at 8:00 PM ET.

Tarleton State Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET Where: Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas

Wisdom Gym in Stephenville, Texas TV: ESPN+

Tarleton State vs. SFA Scoring Comparison

The Ladyjacks put up 19.8 more points per game (78.8) than the Texans allow (59).

SFA is 3-1 when it scores more than 59 points.

Tarleton State is 1-3 when it gives up fewer than 78.8 points.

The 71.5 points per game the Texans score are 7.1 more points than the Ladyjacks allow (64.4).

SFA is 3-0 when giving up fewer than 71.5 points.

This season the Texans are shooting 45% from the field, 8.9% higher than the Ladyjacks concede.

The Ladyjacks make 41.5% of their shots from the field, 5.8% higher than the Texans' defensive field-goal percentage.

