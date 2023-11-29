The Washington State Cougars (7-1) will host the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions (3-2) after victories in four straight home games. It starts at 10:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Texas A&M-Commerce Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET Where: Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington

Beasley Coliseum in Pullman, Washington TV: Pac-12 Network

Texas A&M-Commerce vs. Washington State Scoring Comparison

The Lions put up an average of 75.8 points per game, 20.0 more points than the 55.8 the Cougars allow.

Texas A&M-Commerce has put together a 3-1 record in games it scores more than 55.8 points.

Washington State's record is 7-1 when it gives up fewer than 75.8 points.

The 73.3 points per game the Cougars put up are 5.7 more points than the Lions allow (67.6).

When Washington State totals more than 67.6 points, it is 5-0.

Texas A&M-Commerce is 2-0 when giving up fewer than 73.3 points.

The Cougars shoot 46.3% from the field, 6.8% higher than the Lions concede defensively.

The Lions shoot 38.7% from the field, 4.8% higher than the Cougars concede.

Texas A&M-Commerce Leaders

Mia Deck: 11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24)

11.2 PTS, 1.4 STL, 32.3 FG%, 29.2 3PT% (7-for-24) Jordyn Newsome: 15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35)

15.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 36.5 FG%, 45.7 3PT% (16-for-35) Mary Delgado: 15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27)

15.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 49.2 FG%, 37.0 3PT% (10-for-27) Ahmya Boyce: 11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17)

11.2 PTS, 1.2 STL, 42.2 FG%, 58.8 3PT% (10-for-17) Dorian Norris: 6.4 PTS, 32.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (2-for-12)

Texas A&M-Commerce Schedule