Wednesday's contest between the Texas A&M Aggies (6-1) and the Virginia Cavaliers (5-1) at John Paul Jones Arena is expected to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 68-65, with Texas A&M taking home the win. Game time is at 7:15 PM ET on November 29.

The game has no set line.

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Game Info & Odds

Date: Wednesday, November 29, 2023

Wednesday, November 29, 2023

ESPN2

Charlottesville, Virginia

John Paul Jones Arena

Texas A&M vs. Virginia Score Prediction

Prediction: Texas A&M 68, Virginia 65

Spread & Total Prediction for Texas A&M vs. Virginia

Computer Predicted Spread: Texas A&M (-3.0)

Texas A&M (-3.0) Computer Predicted Total: 133.9

Virginia has a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season compared to Texas A&M, who is 5-2-0 ATS. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Cavaliers are 2-4-0 and the Aggies are 5-2-0.

Texas A&M Performance Insights

The Aggies have a +69 scoring differential, topping opponents by 9.9 points per game. They're putting up 79.3 points per game, 102nd in college basketball, and are giving up 69.4 per outing to rank 151st in college basketball.

Texas A&M prevails in the rebound battle by an average of 13.5 boards. It collects 40.6 rebounds per game (14th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 27.1.

Texas A&M makes 2.3 fewer threes per game than the opposition, 6.3 (259th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 8.6.

Texas A&M and its opponents have been mostly even in the turnover battle. The Aggies commit 8.9 per game (24th in college basketball) and force 9.9 (314th in college basketball).

