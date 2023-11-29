Texas Southern vs. Rice Women's Basketball Predictions & Picks - November 29
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:40 PM CST|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Wednesday's game at Tudor Fieldhouse has the Rice Owls (3-3) taking on the Texas Southern Tigers (1-4) at 8:00 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a one-sided 74-53 victory, as our model heavily favors Rice.
The Tigers fell in their last outing 73-58 against SFA on Wednesday.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Texas Southern vs. Rice Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: Tudor Fieldhouse in Houston, Texas
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Texas Southern vs. Rice Score Prediction
- Prediction: Rice 74, Texas Southern 53
Other SWAC Predictions
Texas Southern Schedule Analysis
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Texas Southern Leaders
- Daeja Holmes: 12.0 PTS, 1.4 STL, 37.1 FG%, 20.7 3PT% (6-for-29)
- Jaida Belton: 6.4 PTS, 1.6 STL, 1.4 BLK, 46.7 FG%
- Jordyn Turner: 10.8 PTS, 38.5 FG%
- Taniya Lawson: 11.4 PTS, 39.6 FG%, 26.3 3PT% (5-for-19)
- Alisa Knight: 3.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 28.0 FG%, 14.3 3PT% (2-for-14)
Texas Southern Performance Insights
- The Tigers have a -68 scoring differential, falling short by 13.6 points per game. They're putting up 62.2 points per game, 240th in college basketball, and are allowing 75.8 per outing to rank 329th in college basketball.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.