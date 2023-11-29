The Texas Tech Red Raiders (7-0) carry a seven-game win streak into a home matchup against the UC Irvine Anteaters (4-2), winners of three straight. It tips at 7:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

Texas Tech Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas

TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Texas Tech vs. UC Irvine Scoring Comparison

The Anteaters put up an average of 63.3 points per game, 7.4 more points than the 55.9 the Red Raiders give up to opponents.

When it scores more than 55.9 points, UC Irvine is 4-1.

Texas Tech has a 6-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 63.3 points.

The Red Raiders record 74.3 points per game, 17.0 more points than the 57.3 the Anteaters give up.

When Texas Tech scores more than 57.3 points, it is 7-0.

UC Irvine has a 4-2 record when giving up fewer than 74.3 points.

The Red Raiders are making 43.3% of their shots from the field, just 1.5% higher than the Anteaters allow to opponents (41.8%).

Texas Tech Leaders

Jasmine Shavers: 16.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33)

16.6 PTS, 2.1 STL, 44.3 FG%, 33.3 3PT% (11-for-33) Bailey Maupin: 16.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34)

16.4 PTS, 1.3 STL, 43.4 FG%, 35.3 3PT% (12-for-34) Jordyn Merritt: 8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17)

8.4 PTS, 2.0 STL, 1.3 BLK, 36.4 FG%, 23.5 3PT% (4-for-17) Kilah Freelon: 8.9 PTS, 51.3 FG%

8.9 PTS, 51.3 FG% Ashley Chevalier: 3.6 PTS, 1.4 STL, 50.0 FG%

Texas Tech Schedule