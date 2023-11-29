How to Watch UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian on TV or Live Stream - November 29
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
The UT Arlington Mavericks (3-3, 0-0 WAC) are home in WAC play against the Abilene Christian Wildcats (3-3, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET.
UT Arlington vs. Abilene Christian Game Info
- When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 8:00 PM ET
- Where: College Park Center in Arlington, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
UT Arlington Stats Insights
- The Mavericks make 42.7% of their shots from the field this season, which is 1.2 percentage points lower than the Wildcats have allowed to their opponents (43.9%).
- UT Arlington is 2-1 when it shoots higher than 43.9% from the field.
- The Mavericks are the 12th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Wildcats sit at 317th.
- The 75.7 points per game the Mavericks score are just 4.9 more points than the Wildcats allow (70.8).
- When UT Arlington scores more than 70.8 points, it is 3-1.
UT Arlington Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- UT Arlington posted 72.9 points per game last season in home games, which was 11.4 more points than it averaged away from home (61.5).
- The Mavericks gave up 66.1 points per game last season when playing at home, which was 4.4 fewer points than they allowed on the road (70.5).
- When playing at home, UT Arlington sunk 0.8 more three-pointers per game (7) than away from home (6.2). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (33.4%) compared to on the road (31.2%).
UT Arlington Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/19/2023
|@ Arizona
|L 101-56
|McKale Center
|11/22/2023
|Alcorn State
|W 82-69
|College Park Center
|11/25/2023
|Texas State
|L 73-66
|College Park Center
|11/29/2023
|Abilene Christian
|-
|College Park Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Grand Canyon
|-
|Grand Canyon University Arena
|12/6/2023
|Texas-Dallas
|-
|College Park Center
