The Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-1, 0-0 WAC) travel in WAC play versus the UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (2-5, 0-0 WAC) on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET.

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Game Info

  • When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
  • Where: UTRGV Fieldhouse in Edinburg, Texas
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

How to Watch Other WAC Games

UT Rio Grande Valley Stats Insights

  • This season, UT Rio Grande Valley has a 2-0 record in games the team collectively shoots higher than 43.3% from the field.
  • The Vaqueros are the 200th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Antelopes sit at 54th.
  • The Vaqueros put up 5.9 more points per game (73.9) than the Antelopes allow their opponents to score (68.0).
  • UT Rio Grande Valley is 2-1 when it scores more than 68.0 points.

UT Rio Grande Valley Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • In 2022-23, UT Rio Grande Valley averaged 13.2 more points per game at home (84.5) than on the road (71.3).
  • In 2022-23, the Vaqueros gave up 11.9 fewer points per game at home (73.3) than on the road (85.2).
  • Beyond the arc, UT Rio Grande Valley drained fewer 3-pointers on the road (6.1 per game) than at home (7.3) last season, and put up a lower percentage on the road (33.8%) than at home (33.9%) as well.

UT Rio Grande Valley Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/20/2023 North American W 92-73 UTRGV Fieldhouse
11/24/2023 Hawaii L 76-57 Acrisure Arena
11/25/2023 Arkansas State L 75-58 Acrisure Arena
11/29/2023 Grand Canyon - UTRGV Fieldhouse
12/2/2023 @ Tarleton State - Wisdom Gym
12/6/2023 @ Texas A&M-CC - American Bank Center

