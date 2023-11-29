The UT Rio Grande Valley Vaqueros (0-5) will attempt to stop a five-game losing streak when visiting the Grand Canyon Antelopes (4-2) at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at Grand Canyon University Arena.

UT Rio Grande Valley Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Grand Canyon University Arena in Phoenix, Arizona TV: ESPN+

UT Rio Grande Valley vs. Grand Canyon Scoring Comparison

The Vaqueros put up an average of 60 points per game, 5.2 more points than the 54.8 the Antelopes allow to opponents.

When it scores more than 54.8 points, UT Rio Grande Valley is 0-4.

Grand Canyon has a 3-0 record when its opponents score fewer than 60 points.

The Antelopes average 62.2 points per game, 10.8 fewer points than the 73 the Vaqueros give up.

The Antelopes shoot 42.1% from the field, only 0.1% lower than the Vaqueros allow defensively.

UT Rio Grande Valley Leaders

Kade Hackerott: 10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8)

10.6 PTS, 8 REB, 1.2 BLK, 37 FG%, 25 3PT% (2-for-8) Iyana Dorsey: 19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34)

19.4 PTS, 1.2 STL, 31.3 FG%, 32.4 3PT% (11-for-34) Charlotte O'Keefe: 9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5)

9.6 PTS, 7.2 REB, 1.4 STL, 1.6 BLK, 54.1 FG%, 40 3PT% (2-for-5) Arianna Sturdivant: 7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24)

7 PTS, 33.3 FG%, 16.7 3PT% (4-for-24) Mele Kailahi: 9.8 PTS, 52.2 FG%, 37.5 3PT% (6-for-16)

UT Rio Grande Valley Schedule