The Texas A&M-CC Islanders (2-4) travel to face the UTEP Miners (5-2) after losing three consecutive road games. It starts at 9:00 PM ET on Wednesday, November 29, 2023.

UTEP vs. Texas A&M-CC Game Info

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET

Where: Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas

Don Haskins Center in El Paso, Texas TV: ESPN+

UTEP Stats Insights

The Miners make 49.1% of their shots from the field this season, which is eight percentage points higher than the Islanders have allowed to their opponents (41.1%).

In games UTEP shoots better than 41.1% from the field, it is 4-0 overall.

The Islanders are the 26th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Miners sit at 161st.

The 83.4 points per game the Miners record are 13.9 more points than the Islanders allow (69.5).

When UTEP scores more than 69.5 points, it is 5-0.

UTEP Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

In home games last season, UTEP scored 3.3 more points per game (69.9) than it did in road games (66.6).

In 2022-23, the Miners gave up 63.8 points per game at home. On the road, they allowed 74.7.

Looking at three-pointers, UTEP performed worse at home last year, draining 4.8 treys per game with a 28.1% three-point percentage, compared to 4.9 per game with a 30.9% percentage in road games.

