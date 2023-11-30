The Seattle Seahawks (6-5) visit a streaking Dallas Cowboys (8-3) team on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at AT&T Stadium. The Cowboys have won three straight games.

How to Watch Cowboys vs. Seahawks

When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas

AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas TV: FOX

Cowboys Insights

This year, the Cowboys put up 8.9 more points per game (31.5) than the Seahawks surrender (22.6).

The Cowboys collect 29.1 more yards per game (377.6) than the Seahawks give up per matchup (348.5).

Dallas rushes for 115.3 yards per game, just 2.4 fewer yards than the 117.7 that Seattle allows per contest.

The Cowboys have turned the ball over 10 times this season, five fewer than the Seahawks have forced (15).

Cowboys Home Performance

At home, the Cowboys score 41 points per game and concede 12. That's more than they score overall (31.5), but less than they allow (16.8).

The Cowboys' average yards gained at home (443.4) is higher than their overall average (377.6). But their average yards allowed at home (259.2) is lower than overall (276.3).

Dallas' average passing yards gained (317.8) and conceded (173.6) at home are both higher than its overall averages of 262.4 and 167.2, respectively.

At home, the Cowboys accumulate 125.6 rushing yards per game and concede 85.6. That's more than they gain overall (115.3), and less than they allow (109.1).

At home, the Cowboys convert 52.2% of third downs and allow 25.4% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (47.7%), and less than they allow (34.3%).

Cowboys Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 11/12/2023 New York W 49-17 FOX 11/19/2023 at Carolina W 33-10 FOX 11/23/2023 Washington W 45-10 CBS 11/30/2023 Seattle - Amazon Prime Video 12/10/2023 Philadelphia - NBC 12/17/2023 at Buffalo - FOX 12/24/2023 at Miami - FOX

