Can we anticipate Craig Smith finding the back of the net when the Dallas Stars match up against the Calgary Flames at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday? To help you with your wagers, check out the stats and insights below.

Will Craig Smith score a goal against the Flames?

Odds to score a goal this game: +750 (Bet $10 to win $75.00 if he scores a goal)

Smith stats and insights

Smith has scored in two of 18 games this season, but only one goal each time.

In two games against the Flames this season, he has not scored. In terms of shots, he has taken one of them.

Smith has no points on the power play.

He has a 6.9% shooting percentage, attempting 1.5 shots per game.

Flames defensive stats

The Flames have given up 72 goals in total (3.3 per game), which ranks 22nd in the league in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Flames have not registered a shutout win. As a team, they average 16.1 hits and 14.4 blocked shots per game.

Smith recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/28/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:11 Away W 2-0 11/20/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 10:09 Home W 6-3 11/18/2023 Avalanche 0 0 0 8:37 Home L 6-3 11/14/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 10:30 Home W 4-3 OT 11/12/2023 Wild 0 0 0 9:34 Away W 8-3 11/11/2023 Jets 0 0 0 10:39 Away W 3-2 11/9/2023 Blue Jackets 1 1 0 11:43 Away W 5-2 11/6/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 11:49 Home L 3-2 11/4/2023 Canucks 0 0 0 8:02 Away L 2-0 11/2/2023 Oilers 0 0 0 7:35 Away W 4-3

Stars vs. Flames game info

Game Day: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Thursday, November 30, 2023 Game Time: 9:00 PM ET

9:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+ and BSSW

ESPN+ and BSSW Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

