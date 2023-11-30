Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Denton County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:36 AM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Denton County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, keep scrolling.
Denton County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Lewisville High School at Rock Hill High School
- Game Time: 2:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Denton High School at St. Mark's School Of Texas
- Game Time: 6:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Skyline High School at Lewisville High School
- Game Time: 7:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Lewisville, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
