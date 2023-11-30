Is there high school football on the agenda this week in Falls County, Texas? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we offer details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Texas This Week

Falls County, Texas High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Marlin High School at Tolar High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on November 30

7:00 PM CT on November 30 Location: Midlothian, TX

Midlothian, TX How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Falls City High School at Chilton High School