Texas High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Galveston County Today - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 12:34 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Clear your schedule for the high school basketball action happening in Galveston County, Texas today. For a complete list of the local high school games and how to watch them, continue reading.
Galveston County, Texas High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Jersey Village High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 12:00 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Iowa Colony High School at Clear Brook High School
- Game Time: 5:30 PM CT on November 30
- Location: Friendswood, TX
- How to Stream: Watch Here
