The San Antonio Spurs (3-14) are 7.5-point underdogs as they look to turn around a 12-game losing streak when they host the Atlanta Hawks (8-9) on Thursday, November 30, 2023 at Frost Bank Center. The contest airs at 8:00 PM ET on BSSW and BSSE.

Spurs vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Thursday, November 30, 2023

Time: 8:00 PM ET

How to Watch on TV: BSSW and BSSE

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Location: San Antonio, Texas

Venue: Frost Bank Center

Spurs vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Hawks 123 - Spurs 116

Spurs vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Spurs vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (- 7.5)

Hawks (- 7.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Hawks (-7.7)

Hawks (-7.7) Pick OU: Under (245.5)



Under (245.5) Computer Predicted Total: 238.9

The Spurs have a 6-11-0 ATS record this season as opposed to the 5-12-0 mark of the Hawks.

Atlanta (1-2) covers a lower percentage of games when it is favored by 7.5 points or more this season (33.3%) than San Antonio (4-7) does as a 7.5+-point underdog (36.4%).

San Antonio and its opponents have exceeded the total 70.6% of the time this season (12 out of 17). That's more often than Atlanta and its opponents have (10 out of 17).

The Hawks have a .556 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-4) this season, higher than the .125 winning percentage for the Spurs as a moneyline underdog (2-14).

Spurs Performance Insights

On offense the Spurs are the 25th-ranked squad in the NBA (110.5 points per game). Defensively they are third-worst (123.4 points conceded per game).

With 42.2 rebounds per game and 45 rebounds conceded, San Antonio is 22nd and 24th in the league, respectively.

This season the Spurs are third-best in the NBA in assists at 29 per game.

San Antonio is the third-worst squad in the league in turnovers per game (15.9) and 12th in turnovers forced (14).

Beyond the arc, the Spurs are 15th in the league in 3-pointers made per game (12.4). They are fourth-worst in 3-point percentage at 34%.

