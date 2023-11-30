Should you bet on Jake Ferguson finding his way into the end zone in the Dallas Cowboys' upcoming Week 13 matchup versus the Seattle Seahawks, which kicks off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday? Read on for an in-depth overview of how he stacks up against his anytime TD player prop this week.

Will Jake Ferguson score a touchdown against the Seahawks?

Odds to score a TD this game: +200 (Bet $10 to win $20.00 if he scores a TD)

Ferguson's stat line shows 40 catches for 421 yards and four scores. He puts up 38.3 yards receiving per game.

Ferguson has a touchdown catch in four of 11 games this year, but no games with more than one.

Jake Ferguson Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 1 @Giants 7 2 11 0 Week 2 Jets 4 3 11 1 Week 3 @Cardinals 7 5 48 0 Week 4 Patriots 7 7 77 0 Week 5 @49ers 3 3 28 0 Week 6 @Chargers 1 1 15 0 Week 8 Rams 4 4 47 1 Week 9 @Eagles 10 7 91 1 Week 10 Giants 7 4 26 1 Week 11 @Panthers 5 3 32 0 Week 12 Commanders 3 1 35 0

