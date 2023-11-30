How to Watch Lamar vs. UTSA on TV or Live Stream - November 30
Published: Nov. 30, 2023 at 2:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UTSA Roadrunners (3-4) play the Lamar Cardinals (4-3) at 9:00 PM ET on Thursday, November 30, 2023. The matchup airs on ESPN+.
Catch tons of live college basketball, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lamar vs. UTSA Game Info
- When: Thursday, November 30, 2023 at 9:00 PM ET
- Where: UTSA Convocation Center in San Antonio, Texas
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
How to Watch Other Southland Games
Lamar Stats Insights
- Lamar has compiled a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots above 42.0% from the field.
- The Roadrunners are the rebounding team in the country, the Cardinals rank 30th.
- The Cardinals put up just 1.4 more points per game (83.7) than the Roadrunners allow (82.3).
- When it scores more than 82.3 points, Lamar is 4-0.
Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!
Lamar Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Lamar scored 70.3 points per game at home last season, and 63.2 away.
- The Cardinals gave up fewer points at home (71.7 per game) than away (76.2) last season.
- Beyond the arc, Lamar sunk fewer treys away (5.9 per game) than at home (6.0) last season, and posted a lower percentage away (32.0%) than at home (33.7%) as well.
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Lamar Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bethune-Cookman
|W 83-65
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/25/2023
|@ Longwood
|L 83-72
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/26/2023
|Delaware State
|W 84-81
|Joan Perry Brock Center
|11/30/2023
|@ UTSA
|-
|UTSA Convocation Center
|12/3/2023
|@ Sam Houston
|-
|Bernard Johnson Coliseum
|12/14/2023
|UL Monroe
|-
|Montagne Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.